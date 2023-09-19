Hurricane Nigel to strengthen Tuesday and stay far away from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nigel is gaining strength Tuesday as it moves through the central Atlantic Ocean.

Nigel was estimated to have maximum sustained winds of around 85 mpg and it moving northwest at 13 mph.

Nigel is projected to become a Category 2 hurricane as it spins in the central Atlantic.

Thankfully, Nigel is forecast to stay away from the U.S. and will weaken over the ocean.

There could be a brief spin-up off the coast of the Southeast, then lifting up to the Carolinas this weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring an area off the coast of Africa that may develop this weekend.

