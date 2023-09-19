Cloudy and cooler Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is getting a taste of fall this week.
Our area saw a nice start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Central Florida will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.
We will see a better chance for rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
Our area will see even cooler temperatures for this weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics.
Hurricane Nigel and another tropical area off of the Carolinas are forecast to stay away from Florida.
