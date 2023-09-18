Hurricane Nigel forms in central Atlantic, forecast to become major storm by Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nigel formed Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nigel is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Tuesday.

Hurricane Nigel has maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph.

Thankfully, forecast data shows Nigel is projected to stay out to sea and far away from Florida.

Nigel could still push dangerous rip currents and rough seas to Florida’s east coast.

Another tropical disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas may briefly develop this week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a strong tropical wave that is moving off of Africa.

That area should develop slowly later this week.

