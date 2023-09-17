‘Make it Rain’: Ocala adds new sculpture to public art collection

OCALA, Fla. — One Central Florida city is adding a unique art sculpture to its public collection.

The City of Ocala’s Public Art Division acquired Ryan Lamfers’s “Make it Rain” art piece that debuted last year.

It was featured in the 2022-2023 Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition.

The figurative piece, which is made of iron and steel, is on display at Tuscawilla Park.

Lamfer graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and earned a Master’s in Fine Arts from Arizona State University.

He also teaches at the University of West Georgia.

Lamfer said he finds inspiration from nature, describing his work as “the delicate balance between nature and industry.”

