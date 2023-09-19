Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Keep an eye to the sky Thursday night in Central Florida.
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The launch will send another 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
It will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster.
Targeting Tuesday, September 19 for Falcon 9's launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2023
The rocket is scheduled to lift at 10:47 p.m.
