Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Keep an eye to the sky Thursday night in Central Florida.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will send another 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

It will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster.


The rocket is scheduled to lift at 10:47 p.m.

When blastoff happens, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

