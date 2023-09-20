Seminole County residents speak out about plan to extend Slavia Road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County residents met in Oviedo on Tuesday to discuss a proposal to clear up some traffic troubles.

The proposal would extend Slavia Road from State Road 426 to Alafaya Trail.

It is one of three options to help alleviate the congestion along Slavia Road:

- One to go straight through to Alafaya Trail

- One that could possibly go through a small neighborhood

- And another that would go around several homes but impact businesses.

Seminole County leaders said they’re trying to find ways to deal with current traffic congestion while getting infrastructure ready ahead of future development.

Tuesday’s meeting aimed to hear the community’s thoughts on a study into extending the road.

