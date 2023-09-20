Florida Amazon delivery driver bitten by venomous rattlesnake while dropping off package

MATRIN COUNTY, Fla. — An Amazon driver is in serious condition after she was bitten by a venomous rattlesnake in Florida.

Martin County deputies responded after the driver was bitten in the upper thigh.

Experts said rattlesnakes thrive in Florida’s tropical climate.

Despite their higher numbers, bites like this are very rare.

While most are completely harmless, experts say you should always assume all snakes have the potential to be dangerous.

“If you are going to be doing yard work, I always advise closed-toed shoes,” said Amy Kight with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. “If you are going to be in tall grasses take a rake ahead of you, if your pet is going to be outdoors, be outdoors with them.”

Amazon released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with the driver, and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident.”

