Sheriff: Deputy, police officer involved in shooting in Volusia County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting involving a Volusia County deputy and a DeLand police officer is under investigation near the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the shooting was reported at U.S. 17 near Golden Hills Boulevard.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. to provide more details about the shooting.

