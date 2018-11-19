Sheriff: Deputy, police officer involved in shooting in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting involving a Volusia County deputy and a DeLand police officer is under investigation near the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported at U.S. 17 near Golden Hills Boulevard.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. to provide more details about the shooting.
Witnesses heard at least 2 shots. Status of suspect is unclear. But witnesses say he was airlifted pic.twitter.com/pBe99ywWmZ— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) November 19, 2018
#breaking shots fired at a suspect in DeLand near Woodland Blvd . DeLand PD and Sheriffs office are on scene— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) November 19, 2018
Confirmed: VCSO deputy and @CityofDeLand police officer involved in shooting in the area of 3894 N. U.S. 17, DeLand. News media: More details will be provided soon.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2018
