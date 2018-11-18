Deputy knocked off motorcycle while trying to pull over driver in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was knocked off his motorcycle by a car he was trying to pull over Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident occurred as part of Classic Weekend-related traffic enforcement around 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Hills Road and Colonial Drive.
Related Headlines
The deputy tried to stop a black Audi for a traffic infraction, but the driver accelerated and collided with the deputy, knocking him off his motorcycle.
The deputy’s hand was injured, but officials said the injury is minor.
About 15 minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that someone was hiding from deputies at a house along Santa Barbara Road. Deputies patrolled the area and found the Audi and two suspects, who were apprehended.
Deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun near the suspects.
The suspects, who deputies did not identify, were transported to the Orange County jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}