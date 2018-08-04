  • Deputy shoots man in Volusia County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy shot a man Friday evening in the Seville neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly before 7:45 p.m. to U.S. 17 near Bunnell Road after a report of domestic violence.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Sheriff: Man killed in Orange County standoff shot BB gun at deputies

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    The Sheriff's Office said more details will be released soon.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for updates to this breaking story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories