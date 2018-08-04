Deputy shoots man in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy shot a man Friday evening in the Seville neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 7:45 p.m. to U.S. 17 near Bunnell Road after a report of domestic violence.
Related Headlines
Read: Sheriff: Man killed in Orange County standoff shot BB gun at deputies
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
The Sheriff's Office said more details will be released soon.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for updates to this breaking story.
We are on scene of a deputy-involved shooting tonight in the area of 1600 N. U.S. 17, Seville. While responding to a domestic violence call, a deputy shot a male subject ~7:39p. More details in a news release to come.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}