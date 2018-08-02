0 Deputies fatally shoot man who shot at them during standoff at home near Ocoee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies on Thursday afternoon fatally shot an armed 19-year-old man who barricaded himself in his grandmother's home in the Paradise Heights neighborhood, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a news conference.

Deputies arrived at the home on Woodland Drive near Ocoee Apopka and West McCormick roads at about 11:30 a.m. to arrest the man on warrants for armed burglary and aggravated assault with a fire arm, Demings said.

Related Headlines Deputies shoot, kill armed man who punched dog in face 3 times in The Villages

When the man's grandmother answered the door, deputies saw the man who pointed a handgun at them, so they retreated with the woman and the man barricaded himself in the home, Demings said.

At about 3:30 p.m., the man emerged from the home with a cellphone in hand and members of the SWAT team gave him orders about what to do with his hands, but as he put his hands down, he pulled out a gun, Demings said.

Demings said one of the deputies shot the man with a hard plastic bullet before he retreated into the home and shot at deputies.

Minutes later, the man returned to the front door and shot at deputies again and five SWAT team members shot at him, Demings said.

Demings said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity hasn't been publicly disclosed.

The five deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical in police shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

No other details were given.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

We’re waiting for an update from Orange County sheriff on SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Apopka. Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Bu0epvxly7 — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) August 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.