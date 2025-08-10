Body found in retention pond near I-75 preliminarily identified as missing teen

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A decomposed body found in a retention pond near Interstate 75 and SR 70 has been preliminarily identified as Giovanni Pelletier, 18, who was reported missing last week.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body, which was found on August 8, 2025. While the identity is preliminarily determined to be Pelletier, positive identification is pending further testing.

An autopsy is scheduled for August 10, 2025, to determine the cause of death, which remains unknown.

Giovanni’s mother shared this post on their social media on Saturday:

