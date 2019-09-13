Deputy's unmarked vehicle was unlocked when robbers broke in, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. - Investigators said suspects who broke into an Orange County sheriff's deputy's unmarked vehicle had easy access to his gun and bulletproof vest.
The break-in happened last month in Leesburg.
Police said the suspects used the stolen gun and vest to rob a restaurant in The Villages.
According to a report, the deputy's car was parked in a gated community and left unlocked.
Officials said the suspects opened the unlocked vehicle and stole some of the deputy's equipment, including, a Glock, three magazines containing 39 rounds, two magazines containing 30 rounds, ballistics vest market "Sheriff," a Motorola radio, Orange County Sheriff's badge and credentials, British Police ID and a GOAA airport law enforcement ID.
Police said once the suspects collected the gear, they drove to a Gators Dockside.
Investigators said the suspects were armed and wearing masks when they went in through the back door around closing time, ambushing the employees.
According to the report, one suspect wore the stolen bullet proof vest -- with "Sheriff" stitched on the front and back -- during the robbery.
Detectives said the suspects grabbed bags of money and a victim's iPhone and then took off.
Officers were able to track the phone, to this apartment complex in Fruitland Park where they arrested the four suspects.
