DeSantis voices concern over Florida’s amendment to legalize recreational marijuana

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is once again cementing his stance against recreational marijuana.

The governor spoke about Amendment 3 during a visit with law enforcement in Orlando on Tuesday.

DeSantis says the amendment language is not clear.

Watch: Famed ‘Pot daddy’ John Morgan becomes face of Florida marijuana legalization effort

The proposed amendment would allow anyone 21 or older to use marijuana products and accessories recreationally.

“Why would we want a bigger black market for illegal drugs in this state? That is not going to end well for anybody,” DeSantis said.

Watch: Is it too easy to get medical marijuana? The shared concerns from professionals, former addicts

The governor has not specifically said why he believes recreational marijuana would stimulate the illegal drug market, as sales would have to be from authorized dispensaries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group