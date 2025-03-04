DeSantis welcomes future SpaceX Starship mega rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is ready to welcome the most powerful rocket in the world with open arms.

DeSantis confirmed Florida’s commitment to support future missions for SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.

“Florida is the present and future of the space industry with leading space companies, like SpaceX, investing in the free state of Florida. We welcome SpaceX’s Starship to our state,” DeSantis said.

Officials said the Starship launches will bring $1.8 billion in investments and create 600 new jobs for Florida’s Space Coast.

Starship has been under development in Texas for years.

Both NASA and SpaceX are planning to use Starship for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX has completed seven previous test flights of Starship and Super Heavy.

The next test launch of the mega rocket is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

