Design work underway for State Road 414 extension

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Design work is underway for an extension of State Road 414.

Officials said the new, four-lane 2.8-mile elevated expressway will provide direct connection from the east end of State Road 414 and Interstate 4.

“This project will allow through traffic to bypass three traffic signals, improving regional travel times through this corridor while maintaining a toll-free, four lane option for local trips,” Central Florida Expressway Authority said. “Residents will benefit with improved travel and emergency response times and enhanced safety on Maitland Boulevard.”

Read: FHP: Man, 18, killed after crashing into semi along I-95 near Ormond Beach

Officials said design work is expected to be completed in 2026, and construction is scheduled to follow in 2027 with an expected completion date in 2029.

You can click here to learn more about the project.

Read: Area of disturbance could develop in Caribbean over weekend

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group