Tropical Storm Tammy redevelops; Caribbean disturbance could develop over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

Tropical Storm Tammy redeveloped Friday morning.

Tammy has pulled away from the front that it was embedded within and is again a tropical storm.

It should remain a tropical storm through the weekend as it pulls east, further out into the Atlantic.

“We’re not expecting any impacts from Tammy, but it has redeveloped,” certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said. “We’ll be monitoring the southwest Caribbean through the weekend into next week for some slow development -- something to keep an eye on.”

Tracking the tropics (WFTV)

Earlier story:

Video: Area of disturbance could develop in Caribbean over weekend

The tropics remain busy late into the hurricane season.

The remains of Tammy are still considered sub-tropical as it continues to weaken in the Central Atlantic.

There is also a lot of moisture that is gathering to the south of Florida.

This area may develop slowly in the Caribbean next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor this area for any development over the weekend.

