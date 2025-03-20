Despite rumors, Jones High School will not become a charter school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Social media was abuzz Tuesday with rumors Orange County Public Schools is in the process of converting Jones High School from a public school to a charter school.

The move, which would be among the first instances in the nation a school district ceded educational control to a private company, had one major caveat.

It wasn’t true.

The rumors began circulating after suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill posted the announcement to her Facebook page.

“How many of you know that it’s being said that OCPS is having private conversations and planning on making Jones High a CHARTER SCHOOL?” she wrote. “We MUST stand AGAINST THIS onslaught against our 130 year old legacy!!!”

Naturally, her post created a firestorm.

“We need to get on top of this!” one of her many followers wrote.

After being alerted to the claim by WFTV, Orange County Public Schools staff commented directly on Hill’s page.

“We want to be very clear: There are absolutely no discussions or plans to make Jones High into a charter school,” the statement said. “OCPS remains committed to the success of Jones High as a traditional public school, which is celebrating 130 years of Tiger pride.”

In phone calls, multiple people within the OCPS administration expressed confusion at how that rumor even began, saying it wouldn’t make sense for OCPS to cede control over any of its schools.

Hill, through text messages, said her information – in addition to a claim OCPS was trying to convert Orange Center Elementary into a charter school -- came from a recent speech by Board Member Vicki Elaine Felder at a community meeting.

Video of the speech showed she spoke of taking her seat on the board in 2020 and learning of rumors that the district wanted to turn some schools into charter schools.

However, Felder’s 20-minute, meandering talk never went beyond discussing the rumors that came her way and her repeatedly asking the district to deny the claims.

“I began to, you know, see some things and I heard some things, but I wasn’t sure,” Felder said. “I never was in any meetings about this. I was never there.”

WFTV followed up with Felder, who said her comments were being misinterpreted and she was only talking about the past. She repeatedly referenced district staff’s written response to Hill’s post when asked about the present.

Felder said she was unable to meet with WFTV Wednesday and refused to allow the conversation to be recorded.

District staff theorized Felder, Hill and others were confused by OCPS’ growing partnership with Lift Orlando, a nonprofit that in part focuses on education.

Lift Orlando works with Orange Center Elementary and other schools on the west side, and provides teacher training, additional resources to students and private tutoring.

Leaders said they had no plans to take over any schools.

“Lift Orlando is not pursuing or in communication with Orange County Public Schools about Jones High School regarding a charter conversion or long-term agreement,” CEO Eddy Moratin said. “We will continue to [partner with OCPS] and explore opportunities to strengthen education opportunities in the community for the benefit of students and families.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group