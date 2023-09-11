Developer scoops up site in UCF’s Research Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Georgia-based developer that has been active in metro Orlando — particularly within the student housing sector — has scooped up a new site near the University of Central Florida.

Orange County records show an entity related to Athens, Georgia-based Landmark Properties paid $4.3 million on Sept. 5 for a vacant, 13-acre site directly behind the university’s turf intramural fields, within Central Florida Research Park.

The seller was NMS Knights LLC, an entity related to Stuart-based New Market Strategies LLC, which bought the property for $2 million in 2018.

