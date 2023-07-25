Dinosaurs stomp into Daytona Beach Ocean Center next week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you’re a dinosaur lover, you’ll soon have a chance to travel back millions of years in time.

Jurassic Quest returns to Central Florida on Aug. 4 and promises many prehistoric delights.

Organizers said the family-friendly, interactive experience will feature photorealistic dinosaurs and touted everything this year’s exhibit has to offer.

Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest invades Ocean Center in Daytona Beach Aug. 4-6. (Jurassic Quest)

“Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education, and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows ... and more!”

Jurassic Quest runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Hours are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Ocean Center is located at 101 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

Organizers recommended purchasing tickets in advance.

For pricing and more information about the Jurassic Quest, click here.

