Gov. Ron DeSantis involved in car crash on way to campaign event in Tennessee

TENNESSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning, according to campaign officials.

The crash accident happened as DeSantis and members of his team were headed to a presidential campaign event in Chattanooga.

Officials said DeSantis and his team members were not injured in the crash.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” a DeSantis spokesperson said in a statement.

No other details were released and it’s unclear was caused the accident.

