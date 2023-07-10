Discovery Cove launches new ‘Ultimate VIP Experience’ package

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Want to make your next trip to Discovery Cove to the next level? The resort unveiled its new “Ultimate VIP Experience” package on Monday.

The package includes added amenities and experiences for up to eight guests.

Resort officials said the package is available as an add-on to any valid park admission.

Discovery Cove already provides guests with all-inclusive service including food and drink. The VIP package offers additional perks including:

VIP cabana complete with towel service, snack basket, mini fridge with Coca-Cola products and bottled water, dedicated cabana host, as well as a digital photo package and personalized buoy delivery with signature dolphin swim purchase.

VIP concierge service to help tailor a schedule based on your group’s preferences.

Get personal time with animal care specialists as they guide you through Explorer’s Aviary, Flamingo Encounter, The Grand Reef, and Snorkeling with Sharks.

Reserved seating and table service for meals as well as a premium drink package upgrade including a full selection of unlimited alcoholic beverages, mixed drinks, frozen cocktails, wine, beer, and signature drinks.

Valet parking and expedited entry.

Pricing for the package starts at $1,899 to cover up to eight people.

You can make a reservation and learn more here or by calling 407-370-1427

