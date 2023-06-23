Discovery Cove welcomes newly hatched baby pink flamingo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove hatched a baby pink flamingo last month and is now asking for help picking out its name.

The attraction said the Caribbean flamingo chick hatched on May 22 to first-time mom Abby and dad LJ.

The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months and will be completely pink in about two to three years.

Discovery Cove said flamingo chicks have a distinct vocalization that only the parents will recognize.

Photos: Meet Discovery Cove's newly hatched baby pink flamingo

They are asking for the community’s help to name the baby. Voting for its name will happen on Discovery Cove’s Instagram from June 24 through June 28.

Just in time for National Pink Flamingo Day on Thursday, June 23, Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of their baby pink flamingo chick.

