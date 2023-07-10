Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar attacked in Central Florida prison

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Former USA Gymnastics Team doctor Larry Nassar is recovering after someone stabbed him multiple times in a local prison.

The attack happened Sunday at Coleman Federal Prison in Sumter County.

USA Gymnastics is headquartered in Indianapolis, and where Nassar’s abuse was first made public.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and neck multiple times and has substantial injuries including a collapsed lung.

Nassar is serving a sentence that totals hundreds of years. Sunday marks the second time he has been attacked since his 2017 conviction for sexually assaulting hundreds of young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

Jose Rojas is the president for the union that represents employees at Coleman. He said Coleman was in a common area with at least 100 other inmates and two staff members when he was attacked.

“About three weeks ago we had an information picket to shout out to the nation about the dangers of short staff and, prophetically, it happened. It happened to Larry Nassar,” Rojas said. “They have two floors. I believe there’s 129 cells on bottom, 129 cells on top. They have phones, TVs, the walk around.”

Many of Nassar’s victims are reacting to the news on social media including Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse him of abuse.

None of the women I've spoken with are rejoicing today. We're grieving the destruction across so much.



We're grieving the reality that protecting others from him came with the near-certainty we would wake up to this someday. — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) July 10, 2023

