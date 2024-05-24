‘Disney Dreams That Soar’ drone show to debut Friday at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new state-of-the-art show is set to debut Friday night at Disney Springs.

A new drone show, “Disney Dreams That Soar,” is set to premiere at the outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex.

The show will feature 800 drones in high-flying action.

They will form the shapes in the night sky of characters from “Peter Pan,” “Dumbo,” “Star Wars” and more.

Performances will be held starting at 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

The new show runs through Sept. 2.

More information on “Disney Dreams That Soar” can be found here.

