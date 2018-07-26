Walt Disney World is joining Starbucks, American Airlines, Marriott, the cities of Seattle and San Francisco and other well-known places by announcing a ban on plastic straws.
The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday that all of its parks around the world will eliminate single-use plastic straws in the interest of protecting the environment.
The company said all plastic straws and stirrers will be gone by mid-2019, a reduction of more than 175 million straws each year.
Disney will also cut back on the number of plastic shopping bags in its parks, the company said, as well as transition to refillable in-room amenities in its hotels and cruise ships.
Here in Orlando, Disney’s Animal Kingdom banned plastic straws and cup lids from the time it opened in 1998.
Disney’s announcement is the latest to come from several major organizations and cities over the past several weeks, pledging to eliminate plastic straws and stirrers within the next few years.
