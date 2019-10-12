Disney Skyliner operating without passengers

BAY LAKE, Fla. - It's been about a week since the Disney Skyliner transportation system malfunctioned and left passengers stranded for more than three hours.
Disney guests who have visited the park posted videos on Twitter showing the Skyliner running again but without passengers aboard the gondolas.
There is no word on when it will fully reopen.
Disney released this statement:
"The attraction is still under review and operating without guests. No word yet on when it will reopen to guests."
