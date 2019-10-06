  • Riders stuck for hours on Disney's new Skyliner gondola system

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - An incident at Walt Disney World had passengers stuck on Disney's new Skyliner gondola system.

    A Disney spokesperson said they are aware of the issue and are calling it "unexpected downtime."

    Related Headlines

    Riders started sharing on social media that they were stuck on the gondolas, including WFTV reporter Cierra Putman.

    Disney has not said what caused the issue or if there were any injuries.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories