Riders stuck for hours on Disney's new Skyliner gondola system

BAY LAKE, Fla. - An incident at Walt Disney World had passengers stuck on Disney's new Skyliner gondola system.
A Disney spokesperson said they are aware of the issue and are calling it "unexpected downtime."
Riders started sharing on social media that they were stuck on the gondolas, including WFTV reporter Cierra Putman.
Disney has not said what caused the issue or if there were any injuries.
Just finished talking to some @WaltDisneyWorld representatives but no one would say what happened. They took our info and gave gift cards and park hopper passes. My gondola mate was disappointed @DisneyCruise wasn't on the table. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IsS0OQpl2f— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
We're off!! @WFTV @WaltDisneyWorld #skyliner pic.twitter.com/MZqNjGaX8i— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
We're soooo close but looks like the door won't open in the gondola in front of us. @WFTV @WaltDisneyWorld #skyliner pic.twitter.com/kevwOBvWC5— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
People getting off! We're almost there! @WFTV @WaltDisneyWorld #skyliner pic.twitter.com/GiHXv8r3y0— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
We're moving! pic.twitter.com/cqWETC09ZU— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
This is not how I'd hoped to see #epcotforever but it's an experience! @WaltDisneyWorld @WFTV pic.twitter.com/4fuuqoNUru— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
Well here's a look inside the emergency kit on the #Skyliner. We were just told we could open it. There's water inside, a note pad, cups (possibly in case nature calls), light stick ... hitting 90+ min @WaltDisneyWorld @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3xyvrHGyUO— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
So first trip on @WaltDisneyWorld Skyliner was great. Being stopped at night for nearly an hour ... not so fun. Lights would help. These first responders are our current entertainment. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/d8WvCtggr0— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 6, 2019
