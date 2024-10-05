Disney Springs unveils Hispanic Heritage Month mural

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Miami artist is making her mark with a new mural at Disney Springs.

The mural honors Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month and is part of the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression.

Nicole Salgar’s piece, “Viaje Despierto,” or “Awoken Journey,” is inspired by her Colombian roots.

She wanted the mural to represent mindfulness.

Salgar also met with students from the Osceola County School for the Arts while painting her mural to share her inspiration and motivation.

The new mural is one way Walt Disney World is celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture through Oct. 15.

“Viaje Despierto” is the 24th mural in the Disney Springs Art Walk, which allows guests to look at murals from local and international artists.

