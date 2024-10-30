Orange County deputies investigate deadly overnight shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man has died after an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of West Celeste Street and South Washington Avenue.

Deputies said a 19-year-old man was found shot and died at the scene.

Read: Florida man accused of waving machete at early voting site, police say

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group