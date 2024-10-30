Florida man accused of waving machete at early voting site, police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Neptune Beach have arrested an 18-year-old accused of waving a machete at an early voting site.

Officers said Caleb James Williams was seen holding a machete over his head during a disturbance at a branch library.

Police said Williams approached a 71-year-old woman with the machete raised, causing her to fear for her safety.

“I am extremely proud of my agency for swiftly and effectively handling this incident in order to continue keeping this voting site a safe one for voters,” said Neptune Police Department Chief Michael Key Jr.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Duval County Jail.

The police chief stressed that voting is a sacred right and that such behavior will not be tolerated.

