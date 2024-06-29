Disney World, Universal Orlando try tactics to lower wait times

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on July 24 launches a new way theme park guests can cut down wait times.

In response to guest feedback, Lightning Lane access has become more sophisticated with guests able to book Lightning Lane Multi Pass (formerly an element of Genie+) and Lightning Lane Single Pass before even entering the park, said Disney Senior Manager of Communications Eric Scott, in a company blog post.

Lightning Lane is Disney’s pay-for offering to reserve an attraction or experience and bypass the standby queues. Until now, guests couldn’t reserve Lightning Lane access in advance.

