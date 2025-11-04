Disney’s Animal Kingdom unveils new ‘Zootopia: Better Together’ 4D show opening Nov. 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney fans will soon be able to step into the world of Zootopia when “Zootopia: Better Together” officially opens inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Nov. 7.

The new 4D attraction is located inside the Tree of Life Theater, where guests will join Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other citizens of Zootopia as they celebrate “Zoogether Day,” a holiday that brings every biome of the city together.

Imagineers and Disney Animation Studios worked side-by-side to create the experience, blending storytelling, technology, and environmental design. “What I love about this new experience is it is truly a nod to what happens when you have incredible collaboration,” said Shannon Smith-Conrad is currently serving as a member of the 2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassador Team.

The show combines original animation, immersive effects, and new animatronic figures. Guests can expect familiar faces from the 2016 film along with new characters that will also appear in the upcoming Zootopia 2.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Jared Bush Chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, who helped develop the story for the attraction. “To continue the story of these characters here in this park is like a dream you never even thought you could dream.”

Voice actor Ginnifer Goodwin, who returns as Judy Hopps, said being part of the project still feels surreal.

“I still can’t believe that I got the job to play Judy in the first movie. So like, I mean, sort of like, you’re like, I didn’t even know this was somebody I could dream. Like, I just wake up and I’m pinch me, like, I just can’t believe that this is real.” Goodwin said

For Nate Torrence, the voice of Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, the attraction carries a deeply personal meaning. He said returning to Animal Kingdom brought back childhood memories of family vacations, “I almost teared up being like, wow, I have VHS tapes in front of this building, and now I’m about to show them a ride I’m actually part of. What life is that, man, just honored.”

The attraction delivers a full sensory experience, with scents, splashes, and motion effects that place guests inside Zootopia’s bustling biomes, from the icy peaks of Tundratown to the lively Marsh Market.

Disney officials said “Zootopia: Better Together” celebrates connection and community, reminding visitors that “one small act can have such a great impact on the greater community.”

The new attraction officially opens to all park guests on Nov. 7.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group