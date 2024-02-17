Disney’s massive affordable housing project in Horizon West clears hurdle, gets new details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Plans by Walt Disney World and Camden, New Jersey-based developer The Michaels Organization to build a massive affordable housing community with as many as 1,410 apartments have cleared an important hurdle.

Orange County’s planning and zoning commission voted on Feb. 15 to recommend transmittal of a request for a future land use amendment for Disney’s 114-acre property in Horizon West.

Submitted by applicant Kathy Hattaway, of Walt Disney Imagineering — a division within The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) — the request is to expand the Horizon West Village H special planning area boundary to include the property and apply the future land use of “village” to it.

