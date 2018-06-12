Displaced residents shaken by shooting of police officer, hostage situation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of residents were evacuated from the Westbrook apartment complex late Sunday after investigators said a man shot an Orlando police officer and took four children hostage.
Residents said they were told that, even after the standoff ends, it could be days before they may return to their homes, because police must process the scene for evidence.
"I saw the officers dragging another officer downstairs," said a resident who asked to not be identified. "He's (lying) on the floor. They're trying to talk to him to keep him awake. They put him in the car, throw him in the back and you just see cars pouring ... in."
Many of the residents spent the day at a nearby Holiday Inn & Suites awaiting information.
"It's a dangerous situation," resident Bryan Amaral said. "It's a bunch of kids, and it's really worrying for them. (It's) something I didn't really imagine could happen here."
It's unknown how many residents have been displaced, but two apartment buildings are affected.
