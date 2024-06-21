Distracted driver hits teen on sidewalk in Winter Haven, according to troopers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who became distracted while driving on a Winter Haven road struck a 16-year-old after diverting from the roadway on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 12:39 p.m., a 60-year-old Winter Haven home driving a Toyota RAV4 was heading east on Avenue B Southeast when troopers said she was distracted by a loud, unknown noise.

While approaching 6th Street Southwest, the woman then traveled from the roadway and went partially onto a sidewalk, striking the teen, who was sitting on the curb, according to troopers.

Read: Melbourne father accused of beating 6-week-old son to death, police say

The teen was left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver was not injured, troopers said.

Read: Tiny baby reunited with team of doctors who saved his life at Winnie Palmer

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group