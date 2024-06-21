Melbourne father accused of beating 6-week-old son to death, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man is accused of beating his 6-week-old son to death, according to police.

Officers said they were called to a home on Mount Carmel Lane at 11:11 a.m. on June 10 for reports of an infant that was not breathing.

When first responders arrived, they found the 6-week-old boy and attempted life-saving CPR.

The infant was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police started an investigation into the infant’s death and found that his death was a result of “acute and extensive trauma.”

The Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant’s death to be a homicide.

After further investigation, police arrested the boy’s father, Edrick Lamar Davis, on Thursday.

According to a report, Davis admitted to police that he hit the infant in the back of his head multiple times with his knee.

Davis was charged with first-degree felony murder of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

