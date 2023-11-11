Disturbance in Caribbean could become named storm next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean.

The broad low is expected to develop by the middle of next week.

Further tropical development will then be possible by the end of next week.

If the system becomes a named storm, it will be called Vince.

Forecast data is unclear where the system may end up.

