Dive in: Island H2O Live water park celebrating grand opening Friday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Central Florida's newest theme park is celebrating its grand opening on Friday -- the first day of summer.
After more than two weeks of preview days, Island H2O Live is now open and ready for the public to dive in.
Related Headlines
The water park is part of the Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee, which offers a hotel, cottages, shops and now the waterpark.
>>>Click/tap here to download the WFTV weather app<<<
"We've got great slides, great rides, great attractions. Our wave pool is way cool. Our lazy river is not quite so lazy but it's a great float experience," Jim Kunau, general manager of Island H2O Live, told Channel 9 earlier this month.
The resort is off State Road 429 and U.S. Highway 192.
READ: Extreme heat: High to feel like 105 across Central Florida on Friday
The water park is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for ticket pricing and park information.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}