Déjà vu: Overpass on I-75 closed again after being struck by truck

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest 66th Street overpass in Ocala has had a rough go of it in 2023.

Tuesday morning marked the second time this year that a truck traveling on I-75 below gave it a good shiner, so to speak.

Around 4 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that a dump truck struck the bridge, forcing its closure and causing delays for northbound drivers on I-75.

While the collision did not close the interstate, officials said it’s uncertain how upcoming repairs to the overpass could impact traffic.

Back in February, a tractor-trailer slammed into the same overpass, forcing its closure, as well as the temporary closure of northbound I-75 resulting in miles of backups.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s incident but officials couldn’t provide an estimate when the overpass would reopen.

