DNC: Obamas make their case for Harris; Walz to take center stage on Day 3

CHICAGO — Wednesday will mark Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The DNC said the day’s theme will be “A Fight for Our Freedoms.”

Tuesday night brought more familiar faces to the stage, including the Obamas.

Democrats said they made a passionate case for Americans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” former President Barack Obama said.

Democrats say the Obamas understood the assignment and seemed to energize the base inside the United Center, while also laying out the realities ahead.

The Obamas said this election is a choice between the two different visions of America — one led by Harris and the other by Trump.

Other memorable moments from the night included the ceremonial roll call.

It started with Delaware — President Joe Biden’s home state — and ended with California, where Harris is from.

All the DNC action happened while Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were an hour away in Milwaukee, campaigning with voters.

Democrats will try to show Walz is a running mate who has pushed to preserve freedoms, while Trump’s agenda threatens them.

Wednesday night will also be a chance for Walz to introduce himself to voters.

While he’s been in politics for several years, Walz is still relatively new on the national stage.

