Do you recognize him? Melbourne police searching for bank robber

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank.

    Police said they responded to a PNC bank located at 5535 N.Wickham Road in reference to a bank robbery.

    Before officers arrived, the suspect fled the area and could not be located.

    Officers described the suspect as a white male who is approximately 6 feet tall. The man was wearing a blue poncho type shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and had a mustache.

    Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Cincimino at 321-608-6456 or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

