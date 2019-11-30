Do you recognize him? Melbourne police searching for bank robber

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank.
Police said they responded to a PNC bank located at 5535 N.Wickham Road in reference to a bank robbery.
Related Headlines
Before officers arrived, the suspect fled the area and could not be located.
Officers described the suspect as a white male who is approximately 6 feet tall. The man was wearing a blue poncho type shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and had a mustache.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Cincimino at 321-608-6456 or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}