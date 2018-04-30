  • Dog attacked by bear in Longwood recovering

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A dog who was attacked by a bear in Seminole County last week is on his way to recovery.

    The dog, named Reeses, took his first few steps since his attack nearly a week ago at The Estates at Springs Landing subdivision along Markham Woods Road near Longwood.

    Another dog was killed in the neighborhood. The bear tore through a pool screen Tuesday and grabbed Maggie, Russell Nusynowitz's 15-year-old poodle.

    The bear is still on the loose, and neighbors are concerned about the bear's return.

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission  put up signs urging homeowners to keep garage doors closed.

    Wildlife officials also put up traps in the neighborhood.

