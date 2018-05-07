  • Dog mauled by bear in Longwood dies, owners say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A family’s pet dog that was mauled by a bear in Longwood has died, the owners told Channel 9 on Monday. 

    The Maltese Yorkie mix, named Reese's, was attacked late last month at The Estates at Springs Landing subdivision along Markham Woods Road near Longwood.

    Read: Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

    Reese's appeared to have been recovering, but took a turn for the worse.

    The owner said Reese's died Sunday. She said the dog was attacked in the garage and was protecting her husband. 

    Another dog was killed in the neighborhood likely by the same bear, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said. The bear tore through a pool screen and grabbed Maggie, Russell Nusynowitz's 15-year-old poodle.

    Read: Dog attacked by bear in Longwood recovering

    The bear has not been caught. 

    FWC officers said they are still monitoring the area and the traps are still set up in the neighborhood. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog mauled by bear in Longwood dies, owners say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputy shot in head by man accused of shooting cat in Highland County,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to move to Seminole County Jail

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher accused of having sex with student takes plea deal