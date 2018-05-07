Dog mauled by bear in Longwood dies, owners say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A family’s pet dog that was mauled by a bear in Longwood has died, the owners told Channel 9 on Monday.
The Maltese Yorkie mix, named Reese's, was attacked late last month at The Estates at Springs Landing subdivision along Markham Woods Road near Longwood.
Reese's appeared to have been recovering, but took a turn for the worse.
The owner said Reese's died Sunday. She said the dog was attacked in the garage and was protecting her husband.
Another dog was killed in the neighborhood likely by the same bear, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said. The bear tore through a pool screen and grabbed Maggie, Russell Nusynowitz's 15-year-old poodle.
The bear has not been caught.
FWC officers said they are still monitoring the area and the traps are still set up in the neighborhood.
