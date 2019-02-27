Dog sets world record with 83-yard Frisbee catch at Apollos game

ORLANDO, Fl. - The Orlando Apollos weren't the only ones making highlights at Spectrum Stadium over the weekend.
Eury the Dog set social media ablaze with an 83-yard frisbee catch as halftime entertainment at the game.
The catch has not only made its rounds across Twitter, but has also made its way to SportsCenter.
You can catch more of Eury below, including his world-record catch!
