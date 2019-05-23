LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Chance is getting a second chance.
The 3-year-old pit bull/Lab mix is up for adoption after being shot in the face in Lake County on Monday.
The dog was taken to an emergency clinic after being found with a bullet wound in the front yard of a Fruitland Park home.
The Lake County Animal Shelter said veterinarians determined the dog had suffered a single gunshot wound that entered and exited through his face.
Shelter staff said the pup is otherwise healthy and well cared for.
“We’re so happy that this dog was given a second chance at life, which is why we named him ‘Chance,’” said Lake County Shelter Director Whitney Boylston. “Chance is happy and in good spirits; his recovery has been amazing to witness.”
The shelter said Chance will be available for adoption on May 26 if he isn’t claimed by his original owner before then.
If you have any information about Chance, please call 352-343-2101. If you have questions about adopting Chance or any other animals from the Lake County Animal Shelter, call 352-343-9688 or stop by at 28123 County Road 561 in Tavares.
