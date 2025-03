ORLANDO, Fla. — Dollar General is preparing to close some stores.

The company says 96 stores will shut down in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

It’ll also close 45 “pop-shelf” stores.

However, a list of locations was not released.

The company says the closures represent less than 1% of its overall store base.

