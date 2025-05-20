President-elect Donald Trump nominates Orlando attorney Dan Newlin as US Ambassador to Colombia

ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has nominated Orlando attorney Dan Newlin as the next U.S. Ambassador to Colombia.

Trump shared the following statement to make the announcement:

“I am pleased to announce our next Ambassador to Colombia will be Daniel J. Newlin. A highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur, and former Sheriff’s Detective, Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. Throughout his tenure, Newlin rapidly advanced working in major crimes as a fugitive detective. Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking. In addition to his Law Enforcement career, Newlin is a business visionary who founded Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys. With his Law Enforcement expertise enabling him to navigate complex international issues, and his business insights fostering economic partnerships, Newlin stands as a powerful advocate for U.S. interests, and a Champion for strengthening ties, and making a difference in the World. Dan will do a great job!”

Dan Newlin also took to social media to share his response to Trump’s nomination:

“Last night, I had the profound honor of receiving a personal call from President-elect Donald J. Trump. The gravity of this moment was not lost on me; speaking with the President of the United States is an extraordinary experience that few are privileged to have. During our conversation, he graciously nominated me to serve as the United States Ambassador to Colombia. I accepted this prestigious nomination with both immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility. For the last ten years i have worked as a senior advisor to my law firm while working remote. Building one of the best law firm’s in America. I am proud today to have 100 expert attorneys and 500 amazing staff. Additionally, I look forward to continuing to serve our community as a public servant and our country in this new role. Thank you for your support!!”

