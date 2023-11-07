Doncic drops 29 as Mavericks top Magic 117-102

ORLANDO, Fla. — Luka Doncic scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 117-102 Monday night at the Amway Center.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Magic led by as many as 15 points in Monday’s loss. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 22 points, his third straight 20-point game. Monday marked the first Magic home loss of the season.
Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner also scored 19 points each off the bench.
Orlando (4-3) plays the Atlanta Hawks Thursday in Mexico City.
FINAL BOX: Dallas 117, Orlando 102#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KiVesOIoQ4— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 7, 2023
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group