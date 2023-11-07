Doncic drops 29 as Mavericks top Magic 117-102

ORLANDO, Fla. — Luka Doncic scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 117-102 Monday night at the Amway Center.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Magic led by as many as 15 points in Monday’s loss. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 22 points, his third straight 20-point game. Monday marked the first Magic home loss of the season.

Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner also scored 19 points each off the bench.

Orlando (4-3) plays the Atlanta Hawks Thursday in Mexico City.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group