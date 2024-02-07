‘Don’t split, Split Oak’: Orange County to stay the course, continue protecting Split Oak Forest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and commissioners say they will stay the course and continue to protect Split Oak Forest from a proposed toll road project.

The forest has been conservation land since the 1990s because of its wetlands and gopher tortoises.

Osceola County pushed back against Orange County’s decision in November. Then, the Orange County Commission made a complete U-turn from a 2019 motion, stating they no longer supported the toll road project.

Before, Orange and Osceola County, which also owns the property, supported the project.

Read: Group voices concern over proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners met to discuss the next steps.

Before that meeting, environmental activists gathered outside the Orange County Administration Building, pushing commissioners to take a stand and protect the land.

“Don’t split, Split Oak!,” the group chanted with signs in hand.

Read: FWC meets to discuss proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

The group said they were concerned about Orange County’s stance after a 25-page memo prepared by Orange County staff was released last month.

The memo states Osceola proposed a plan to cut Orange County out of the process completely. Osceola would manage the 1,550 acres of land spanning both counties.

It is land that Osceola has proposed “donating” in exchange for the approval of the proposed toll road route that would stretch more than a mile through the protected Split Oak Forest.

Read: Dozens voice concerns over proposed Split Oak Forest development plan

“It’s ambiguously worded,” said Valerie Anderson, President of Friends of Split Oak Forest. “It has some sort of weasel language about what they might do with the forest.”

Tuesday, Orange County staff asked commissioners what direction to take now that Osceola has put its plan on the table. It’s a plan in conflict with the Orange County charter. The consensus among commissioners was clear.

“We had a shared agreement together. We invested long-term with them. And what’s important now is they don’t just toss that away.. and throw some more land in Orange County. That’s absurd,” Commissioner Nicole Wilson said.

Read: Osceola County battles Orange County over new plan for Split Oak toll road

Mayor Jerry Deming says the toll road project may happen anyway despite an ongoing legal battle with Osceola County and a debate that spans years.

“It may be out of our control to stop the expressway because there’s no part of the expressway going into Orange County,” Demings said.

Osceola and Orange Counties’ ongoing litigation over Split Oak Forest goes back to 2020 when 86% of Orange County voters approved a referendum to protect Split Oak Forest. Osceola County claims that the referendum was “misleading.” We’re expected to hear a final decision from a judge in that case on Feb.19.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group